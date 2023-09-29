Klopp has another gem backed to become ‘one of the best’ at Liverpool, Szoboszlai aside – TBR View

Liverpool are in great form and will fancy their chances of a good result away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Reds will hope that Dominik Szoboszlai continues on his rich vein of form as he stakes a claim for signing of the season.

Szoboszlai aside, Liverpool have another great midfield talent in their ranks who has been backed for stardom and could hurt Spurs.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The player in question is Ryan Gravenberch, who is finding his feet at Anfield following his deadline day move.

The 21-year-old made his full home debut for Liverpool in midweek as they beat Leicester in the Carabao Cup.

Gravenberch delivered a decent display, looking neat and tidy on the ball, and provided an assist, even if he was relatively quiet overall.

He’s certainly showing signs of progress as he adjusts to Jurgen Klopp’s style of play and to life in the Premier League.

‘Potential to become a world star’

Whether he’s done enough to claim Curtis Jones’ spot in the XI against Spurs remains to be seen, with the Anfield academy graduate in amazing form right now.

Nonetheless, Gravenberch will surely be in the matchday squad – barring any late issues – and could well come off the bench.

Spurs will certainly need to be wary of him, particularly if he comes on in the second half. His dynamism and fondness for running at the opposition could be devastating against tiring legs.

Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

One thing’s for sure though, whether or not Gravenberch plays against Spurs. He has an incredible career ahead of him and hopefully he can reach his potential at Liverpool.

As per Goal.com, Julian Nagelsmann previously tipped him to become “one of the best midfielders in the world one day.”

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag previously said: “If he works hard and makes the right choices, Ryan has the potential to become a world star.”