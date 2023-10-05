Liverpool have reportedly been dealt an injury blow ahead of their Europa League match on Thursday night.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will miss the game due to a knock.

The issue will apparently also rule him out of international contention with the Republic of Ireland this month.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

This poses a bit of a headache for Jurgen Klopp, who now has to decide who will play in between the sticks for Liverpool on Thursday.

Third-choice keeper Adrian would’ve been a shoo-in normally, but the Reds didn’t register him in their Europa League squad.

Therefore, Klopp either has to go with first-choice Alisson Becker or name one of three youth keepers in the starting XI.

We reckon that the Liverpool boss could give Marcelo Pitaluga a chance, as he’s got amazing potential and has been making waves at the AXA Training Centre.

‘Incredible talent’

The Reds signed the 20-year-old Brazilian stopper from national giants Fluminense in 2020.

At the time, he was already being spoken about as “one of the best talents in his position” in the world.

Out of Pitaluga, Fabian Mrozek and Vitezslav Jaros, the Brazilian has the most game time this season.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He has featured in three Premier League 2 games as well as an EFL Trophy match, keeping three clean sheets in all competitions.

And crucially, Klopp may have already hinted who would start in goal after Alisson, Kelleher and Adrian.

Speaking to the Guardian in 2022, he described Pitaluga as an “incredible talent” and said he was the “next one in line” after Alisson, Kelleher and Adrian.

Let’s see what the Reds boss decides to do for the Saint-Gilloise game, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Pitaluga get the nod.