Klopp delivers emphatic Rashford verdict ahead of Liverpool v Man United











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has waxed lyrical about Manchester United star Marcus Rashford ahead of their Premier League meeting on Sunday.

The Reds host the Red Devils at Anfield in a 4:30pm GMT kickoff, with both sides desperate for all three points.

Liverpool are currently six points below the top four, so they’ll be doing all they can to seal a Champions League spot.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Man United are creeping into title contention, and a win would get them to within eight points of Arsenal.

Rashford will likely be key for Erik ten Hag’s side, having enjoyed a remarkable season so far.

The 25-year-old has been in outstanding form, registering 25 goals and nine assists from 39 games in all competitions.

Rashford’s league goal this season came against Liverpool when the Red Devils won 2-1.

Ahead of Sunday’s big match, Klopp revealed his admiration for the Man United academy graduate’s efforts.

“It’s pretty much impossible to be happy about something positive at Manchester United when you are the Liverpool manager,” Klopp said, via BBC Sport.

“But I am really happy for Rashford because he had a very difficult last year where he was not performing on the level that he is able to perform.

“Now he is playing incredible. His speed, his technique – it is a mix of everything, how calm he is in front of goal, he scores ‘worldies’, he scores the simple ones.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Superb turnaround

Credit to Klopp for praising a player whose turnaround in form since last season has been outstanding.

Last term, Rashford registered just five goals and two assists from 32 outings in all competitions.

This led to speculation regarding his future at Old Trafford.

Luckily for Man United, he didn’t leave. Now, both parties are reaping the benefits.

And on Sunday, Liverpool will be hoping Rashford has a rare off day, otherwise they’re in trouble.