Klopp could unleash ‘outstanding’ 22-year-old for Liverpool v Saint-Gilloise – TBR View

Liverpool will hope to put recent events behind them as they look to make it two Europa League wins in a row on Thursday.

Last weekend, the Reds found themselves on the receiving end of an incorrect VAR decision that cost them the game.

Amid the fallout, Liverpool’s manager, staff and players need to stay focused for the visit of Union Saint-Gilloise to Anfield.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp is likely to once again make changes with an eye on Sunday’s tricky Premier League trip to Brighton.

One player we think the Liverpool manager could name in the starting XI is Curtis Jones.

The 22-year-old is now a regular Premier League starter and didn’t actually play in the win over LASK.

However, Jones is currently suspended in the Premier League following his red card against Tottenham.

Liverpool contested the decision, but it was upheld, and as such, Jones must serve a three-match suspension in the competition.

Return to right-back?

As it’s only valid in the Premier League, the Anfield academy graduate is eligible to play in Thursday’s European clash.

Jones played at right-back in the Carabao Cup and he could well get another chance in that position.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold is returning from a hamstring injury and only earned minutes off the bench at the weekend.

With that in mind, Klopp would probably be better off using Jones and maybe look to utilise Alexander-Arnold at the weekend.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Liverpool have Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch who could do with more minutes.

Jones is an ‘outstanding‘ talent and no doubt he’ll be eager to make amends right away for his red card at the weekend. Saint-Gilloise beware.