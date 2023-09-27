Klopp could unleash Liverpool 21-year-old backed to become ‘world-star’ v Leicester – TBR View

Liverpool are in Carabao Cup action on Wednesday as they enter the competition at the third-round stage.

The Reds are flying high at present, sitting second in the Premier League table and up and running in the Europa League too.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has usually gone with academy talents and fringe players in the early stages of cup competitions.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

This could be the case once again, but there’s also a good chance that one of the Reds’ summer signings could make his full home debut.

Liverpool signed Ryan Gravenberch on deadline day in the summer, the Dutchman arriving at Anfield to much fanfare.

Klopp has used him sparingly so far, with two Premier League appearances off the bench and a Europa League start to his name.

Gravenberch has done well so far for the most part, but it’ll be good to see how he fares against Leicester in the cup.

‘One of the best midfielders in the world one day’

The 21-year-old boasts great talent and potential.

As per Goal.com, Julian Nagelsmann previously tipped him to become “one of the best midfielders in the world one day.”

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag previously said: “If he works hard and makes the right choices, Ryan has the potential to become a world star.”

Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Also, the fact the move seemed touch-and-go for a while means Gravenberch’s Liverpool arrival was all the sweeter.

He hasn’t been rushed into action, which has definitely been the right call from Klopp considering his lack of extended game time.

Gravenberch is moving up the gears, so the Leicester game is the perfect opportunity for him to show what he can do.