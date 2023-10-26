Klopp could hand start to 20-year-old Liverpool talent v Toulouse, he’s a star in the making

Liverpool will hope to make it four games unbeaten and two wins in a row when they host Toulouse at Anfield in the Europa League.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is likely to make some changes to his starting XI as he juggles commitments in four different competitions.

The Liverpool manager hasn’t shied away from playing fringe players and up-and-coming academy stars in the cup competitions.

With that in mind, there’s a good chance Klopp will hand Jarell Quansah another start in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old has shown he has what it takes to impress for Liverpool at the highest level, with five senior Reds appearances under his belt already this term.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are currently first-choice for Liverpool, but with two games a week, Klopp could do with giving them a rest now and again.

Therefore, we could potentially see a centre-back pairing of Quansah and Joel Matip, with both getting crucial game time in a big competitive match.

Jarell Quansah a ‘super’ talent for Liverpool

The Liverpool academy ace has risen through the Reds ranks over the past 15 years, going on to shine for the Under-21s before making his debut this term.

He also impressed on loan at Bristol Rovers last season and won the Under-19 European championship with England in 2021. He is now with the national Under-21s.

Klopp, speaking to the Liverpool media team in September, said Quansah is a “fantastic” talent who had a “super” pre-season, and suggested he won’t hesitate to play him again.

A Europa League group game is the perfect opportunity for Quansah to start. Let’s hope that’s the case and let’s hope he does well again for Liverpool as he looks like a star in the making.