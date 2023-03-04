Kieron Dyer says he has been blown away by 'amazing' Newcastle man











Kieron Dyer has paid tribute to the work Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth have done at Newcastle United.

Dyer has done an interview with the Athletic where he hailed the transformation that the Englishmen have overseen at St James’ Park.

Howe has guided Newcastle away from relegation danger last season, to the Champions League battle and the EFL Cup final.

Ashworth has overseen the smart recruitment process which has enabled the rapid progress, with more exciting times ahead.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Kieron Dyer hails Newcastle duo Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth

He said: “Howe is very level and grounded. When your emotions are heightened, you miss so much more. That’s where you need your assistant manager sitting calmly on the bench because he’s going to be seeing things you don’t. How can you be so calm when your job is on the line? It’s a gift.

“It’s hard for the fans to realise but, if they miss out on the Champions League and the League Cup, this is still an incredible season from where they were this time last year.

“The way they play reminds me of Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, with their drive, power and energy.

“They’ve taken huge strides under Howe and (sporting director) Dan Ashworth is doing an amazing job with the recruitment. There are going to be many more finals for Newcastle. Once you win one, the floodgates will open.”

Newcastle have been really careful not to be scattergun with their recruitment, when they could easily have had expensive flops dumped on them by agents.

They have identified their targets and stuck to them across multiple windows, not just buying alternatives for the sake of it.

Ashworth deserves huge credit for that and Howe has brought about progress more rapidly than anyone could have hoped or imagined.