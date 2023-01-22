Kieron Dyer says Allan Saint-Maximin just hasn’t been the same player for Newcastle United this season











Kieron Dyer has told Sky Sports that Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin just hasn’t been the same player this season.

Eddie Howe’s side were left frustrated in south London yesterday after being held to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace.

Newcastle created plenty of openings in the first-half, with Joelinton going close on two occasions and Miguel Almiron’s effort hitting the side netting after a brilliant run from Joe Willock down the left-hand side.

The Magpies continued to create chances after half-time as Callum Wilson was presented with a free header inside the Palace box. But the Englishman couldn’t get enough power in his effort to trouble Vincente Guaita.

Nick Pope made an outstanding save to deny Palace grabbing an unlikely goal before Alexander Isak couldn’t direct his header either side of Guaita.

Howe will be frustrated after his side created plenty of chances but former Newcastle midfielder, Kieron Dyer, feels his old side have faced a different type of task of late, with teams sitting deep and trying to frustrate them.

Dyer claims Newcastle need a ‘special’ player to be able to unlock stubborn defences. But he added that while Saint-Maximin is capable of providing this, he says the winger has been nowhere his best this season.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Kieron Dyer on Allan Saint-Maximin

Speaking on Sky Sports after yesterday’s goalless draw, Dyer says Newcastle need to find a way to get Saint-Maximin back into the side.

“These top teams have a special player that can make the difference [vs a low-block]. They can go by two players,” he said.

“He’s [Saint-Maximin] out of favour. You can say he’s nowhere near the player he was from last season, maybe that’s a confidence thing,” he added.

“They need to get him firing to make the difference in that final third against teams like that or, we’re in January and there’s still a few days to go.”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The French winger has certainly fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park this season after picking up a hamstring injury back in August.

The 25-year-old has only started four Premier League games during the current campaign and has been limited to substitute appearances in recent weeks.

Saint-Maximin came on for the last 20 minutes yesterday but he’s certainly the type of player that is capable of producing a moment of magic.

While Newcastle have been exceptional in terms of their defending, they have struggled to find the back of the net recently.

Howe may be tempted to start utilising Saint-Maximin once again, especially against teams like Palace who sit behind the ball. But it wasn’t as if Newcastle struggled to create openings yesterday as they had plenty of opportunities to take all three points back to St James’ Park.

Show all