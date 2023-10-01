Kieran Trippier thought £21m Newcastle player was on fire against Burnley yesterday

Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier took to Instagram to celebrate the performance and goal from Miguel Almiron against Burnley yesterday.

Almiron posted his celebrations alongside the caption “+3” as Newcastle chalked up another league win.

And his captain Trippier was quick to reply with three fire emojis in support of the Paraguay international.

Almiron scored a quite inspired opener for Eddie Howe’s side and was actually assisted by a strong tackle by Trippier.

The England player pounced on some loose touches from Burnley’s Aaron Ramsey and then passed the ball to Almiron to do the rest.

Of course, Almiron finding his scoring boots again could be very timely for Newcastle.

With Harvey Barnes now ruled out for the foreseeable, Newcastle do look slightly short of numbers on the wing.

And with Paris Saint Germain in town on Wednesday, Howe will need all of his Newcastle players on song including both Almiron and Trippier.

Despite a difficult start to the season, Newcastle are now unbeaten in four and have three straight wins across competitions.

Trippier was very impressed by Almiron’s Newcastle goal

Despite yesterday being a positive one for Newcastle, it was marred by some worrying injury updates.

Eddie Howe confirmed that both Sven Botman and Joelinton are unlikely to play before the coming international break.

Moreover, Callum Wilson also remains a big doubt for Wednesday and the coming weekend.

Howe said he hopes to have the striker back this week but admitted there’s no guarantee.

Therefore, it does prove how crucial the likes of Almiron and Trippier will be this week as experienced members of this Newcastle squad.

Almiron has proved to be an astute piece of business since he signed for £21m back in 2019.

And the 29-year-old will now need to help lead the way in a youthful front line.

Newcastle fans will probably expect to see Almiron line up alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon once again.