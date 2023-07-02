Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier has sent a three-word message to Harry Winks on Instagram after the midfielder left Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Winks secured a move to Leicester City on Saturday after spending 21 years at Tottenham.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs after struggling for game time under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Sampdoria and after a difficult start due to injury, he impressed during the second half of the season.

The English midfielder took to social media yesterday and posted a heartfelt farewell to the Tottenham fans.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Trippier sends message to Winks

He wrote: “Joining my boyhood club at the age of 5, it was always my dream to wear the Spurs shirt just once. 203 appearances, champions league final and so many amazing memories later I can hand on heart say I have achieved the things the 5 year old me could only have ever dreamt about.

“Now it is time for the next chapter and I am excited for the challenges ahead. I’d like to thank everyone at the club for everything they’ve done for me but most of all I want to thank the fans for the love and support over the last 21 years.”

The likes of Michel Vorm and Pierluigi Gollini both left comments beneath the post, while Kieran Trippier wished his former teammate all the best.

He wrote: “Good luck bro,” alongside a flexing bicep emoji.

Of course, Trippier and Winks were both part of the Tottenham side which reached the Champions League final back in 2019.

Trippier left Spurs just a few months after the loss to Liverpool as he made the switch to Atletico Madrid and got his career back on track.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Winks will be hoping for a similar kind of revival at Leicester as he bids to help the Foxes back to the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to oversee a big summer clear-out over the coming weeks, with Winks the first of what should be many departures at Spurs.