Kieran Tierney has now shared how he coped with not playing for Arsenal last season

Kieran Tierney has now been opening up on his tough time and lack of playing opportunities under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal last season.

Tierney was speaking to the Daily Record during the international break and was asked about influential figures in his career.

Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Arsenal full-back, who is currently on loan at Real Sociedad, made a beeline for his national team boss Steve Clarke.

Tierney thanked Clarke for still picking him for Scotland despite his lack of games at Arsenal last season.

He said: “Steve Clarke for his loyalty to me, to pick me when I wasn’t playing so often, I was coming on as a sub but I would go away and he would start me.

“He gives me this belief, as you can see throughout the team, that you can go and play well against these teams.

“He’s very important to me and for my career. I will always be grateful for that.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“When I got the move here I told him thank you because maybe the national team games was ones they came and watched, it could have changed someone’s opinion.

“That kept me going last season, I had that to look forward to.”

Tierney says playing for Scotland helped him cope at Arsenal last season

Of course, the full-back won’t be playing for Scotland over the break owing to a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old was forced off just 25 minutes into Sociedad’s 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at the end of September.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

It remains to be seen just how long Tierney will be missing – a player who has already lost too many games to injury.

And given how well the Scot had started in Spain, it must be hugely frustrating.

Nevertheless, Tierney must be relieved that he has been able to leave Arsenal and play first team minutes this season.

It’s been a peculiar situation throughout, a top player suddenly bereft of chances at a side he was helping carry over the years.

And it’s no surprise that Tierney didn’t jump to mention any influential figures in North London.