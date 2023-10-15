Kieran McKenna issues verdict on Tottenham loanee Dane Scarlett

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has issued an encouraging verdict on Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dane Scarlett, insisting that he has a very bright future.

McKenna was speaking to The Times as the Tractor Boys continue to surprise many with their brilliant start to the new Championship campaign.

Dane Scarlett is yet to really get going at Portman Road. The 19-year-old joined on loan from Tottenham after featuring for Ange Postecoglou’s side over the summer.

Scarlett has, so far, only made four substitute appearances for Ipswich in the Championship. And with Kieran McKenna’s side flying, it is going to be a struggle for the teenager to force his way into the team.

Kieran McKenna praises Dane Scarlett

Some Tottenham fans may be worried. But McKenna has insisted that Scarlett has plenty of opportunities coming his way.

“Dane’s a young striker, high pedigree, who’s had to be patient as he arrived late in the window but a really good talent. He’ll grow with us,” he told The Times.

Tottenham starlet’s development in good hands

What will excite Tottenham supporters is that McKenna looks to be one of the most talented coaches coming through right now. He led Ipswich to promotion last year. And his side play some of the best football in the Championship.

They have only lost one game so far. And they have already created quite the gap to the sides in the play-off places.

So while Scarlett may not get regular minutes for some time, Spurs are obviously confident that his development is in safe hands.

It will be a situation they may perhaps reassess in January if they have the option to recall the academy graduate. But as things stand, getting the chance to work with McKenna is definitely going to help Scarlett improve his game.

And plenty will be optimistic by McKenna suggesting that he will have a role to play. It could still prove to be the loan move which acts as a bit of a game-changer for the Tottenham striker.