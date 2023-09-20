Kieran McKenna issues verdict on Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has lauded Omari Hutchinson after the Chelsea loanee bagged the only goal from their latest win in the Championship on Tuesday night.

McKenna was speaking – in comments reported by the East Anglian Daily Times – after the Tractor Boys left St Mary’s with a 1-0 win over Southampton to make it six victories from seven at the start of the new season.

Omari Hutchinson got the chance to make his first start for Ipswich this week. The attacking midfielder had previously made six substitute appearances for the side in the second tier following his loan move from Chelsea.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

And it was his goal which decided the contest. Hutchinson helped force yet another big mistake from the Saints’ backline. And that led to the former Arsenal youngster getting the chance to slide the ball into the bottom corner from just inside the penalty area.

It was a smart finish. In fact, it is almost remarkable that it was his first professional goal. And following the game, Kieran McKenna suggested that he has been so impressed by the 19-year-old.

McKenna lauds Hutchinson after Ipswich winner

“I’ve just been joking with him down there. From where he started a couple of months ago, to scoring his first professional goal from a sliding tackle… I don’t think he would have believed that could be part of his repertoire,” he said, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

“It’s a great indication of the progress he’s been making and the standards and discipline he’s learning here. Alongside the goal his all-round defensive performance was excellent. Of course he showed his quality and bravery on the ball as well.”

“Yeah, really clearly! He will attest to that! Part of the reason we spoke about that is because I think his capacity to do it is incredible,” he added, when asked if they had spoken about doing the ugly side of the game.

“This probably surprised him, but when I met him over the summer I showed him some video and told him that I think he can be absolutely outstanding out of possession. He’s got the endurance to do it, he’s got the speed, he’s got the agility to move his feet. I think he can be top, top, top class out of possession.”

Obviously, it has previously been incredibly difficult for young players to break into the Chelsea first-team. But with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, there is a real opportunity.

Of course, it is still not going to be easy for players such as Hutchinson. Chelsea still want to be competing for silverware. And with that, it would be a brave call to throw youngsters in.

But a year of impressing in the Championship is certainly not going to do Hutchinson any harm. He can definitely take inspiration from how Ian Maatsen fared during his time at Burnley.

There is a long way to go this season. But Hutchinson is definitely off to a very encouraging start in what could be another superb year for Ipswich.