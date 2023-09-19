Kieran Gibbs now predicts the result of Arsenal vs Tottenham clash this weekend 

Kieran Gibbs is backing Arsenal to take Tottenham Hotspur ‘down a few pegs’ at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday.

The former Arsenal defender has been speaking to ESPN and predicted his old side to pick up a 3-1 win in the North London Derby.

Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this season, with both sides picking up four wins from their opening five games.

Postecoglou has enjoyed a dream start to life in England and Tottenham picked up a stunning comeback win over Sheffield United over the weekend.

As for Arsenal, they are yet to hit top gear but picked up their first win at Goodison Park since 2017 last time out.

It’s set to be a fascinating clash in North London as Spurs bid to show they are capable of going toe-to-toe with one of the best sides in the league.

But Gibbs believes his former side will pick up a comfortable win at the Emirates.

Gibbs predicts North London Derby

Speaking to ESPN, Gibbs was asked for his prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Tottenham this weekend.

“To be honest, how I was feeling about Spurs with Harry Kane leaving, I was worried the North London Derby was going to lose its excitement because I just didn’t fancy Spurs,” he said.

“But I’m actually happy they’ve started well so it’s nicely poised for the weekend but I feel that Arsenal are going to come up trumps.

“I reckon Tottenham are going to be brought down a few pegs this weekend.

“At the Emirates with the way it’s rocking at the moment, I’m going to go 3-1 Arsenal.”

Tottenham are very much at the beginning of a process under Postecoglou after the Aussie boss took over during the summer.

But Spurs have impressed so far and Sunday’s clash at the Emirates will be a good indicator as to exactly where they’re at.

Of course, Arsenal have been the second-best side in the league over the past year and picked up two comfortable wins in the North London Derby last season.

Yet, Tottenham are expected to have a real go under Postecoglou which should make for an entertaining game on Sunday.