Khayon Edwards says Arsenal 22-year-old is a ‘joke’ in training at times

Arsenal youngster Khayon Edwards has been giving the low-down on some of his Gunners teammates today.

Edwards is aiming to be the next youngster from the Hale End academy to make a breakthrough into the first-team as he looks to follow the likes of Saka and Smith Rowe.

For now, though, he is learning on the job and trying to take in as much as he can. And that includes keeping a close eye on the more experienced and senior pros in training.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And speaking on the Beautiful Game podcast, Edwards has revealed that while Gabriel Jesus is the man in training, he also finds GabI Martinelli seriously impressive.

“I would say, Gabi Jesus. The way he does things, he does things like he’s playing a game, you wouldn’t be able to tell he’s in training. Everything is just sharp. To be fair Martinelli as well, he’s a joke,” Edwards said.

Both Jesus and Martinelli played big roles for Arsenal last season as they pushed Manchester City all the way.

The Brazilian duo will be hoping for even more next season as Mikel Arteta strengthens the ranks this summer.

Learning on the job

We all know Mikel Arteta loves to include the young lads in training and it seems Edwards is paying close attention to those around him.

Obviously a big talent himself, Edwards knows the best way to get better is to act like a sponge and take on information and knowledge in training.

He won’t go far wrong watching the likes of Martinelli and Jesus. Both are fantastic players and have a top attitude to simply playing the game.

Arsenal are in for a big old season next year. And while Edwards might not be part of it, he’ll hope to be a future star.