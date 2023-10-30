‘Key’: BBC pundit says 26-year-old Everton man can do things not many others can

Everton got themselves a massive win at the weekend as they ground out a 1-0 victory at West Ham United.

A returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the crucial goal in London as Sean Dyche finally saw some reward for some promising performances this season.

Of course, the return of Calvert-Lewin will be massive for the Toffees. After an injury ravaged few seasons, ‘DCL’ is back fit and showed his class at the weekend.

And speaking on the Football Daily podcast, Nedum Onuoha was full of praise for Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin can do things others can’t according to BBC pundit

Speaking on the Football Daily pod, former City defender Onuoha claimed that the Everton striker is so important to Everton as he can do all aspects of centre-forward play.

“Yeah, you get a feeling he’s going to be a big part of what they do. I thought the finish today was really, really good. I think himself and a few others this weekend, you could see there’s that striker’s edge, that touch and finish into the bottom corner is not too dissimilar to the [Evan] Ferguson goal that he scored on his left foot for Brighton,” Onuoha said.

“And I think he is key because he’s got the threat in behind but he’s got the ability to come short and hold the ball up. And at times I think when you’re going to be a team that isn’t going to have a ton of possession, sometimes you’ve got to stretch the game.

“Whether that’s going in behind or hitting the target man to bring someone else into play and he’s capable of doing both of those things. Not every striker you see in the league is capable of doing that.”

Dyche will be praying his man stays fit

There is absolutely no doubt that Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injuries have impacted Everton in a massive way.

The England striker is a huge influence on the Everton team and as Onuoha says, he can do a bit of everything up top.

If Everton are to stay up comfortably this season, then DCL being fit is going to be absolutely key.

For all how Beto has impressed with certain aspects of his play, he’s yet to bring the goals which Calvert-Lewin does.

Sean Dyche, then, will be desperate for his man to stay fit.