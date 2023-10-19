Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer has heaped praise on Hugo Lloris and labelled the goalkeeper a ‘very good’ captain.

Wimmer has been speaking to The Athletic about his short but enjoyable spell at Spurs between 2015 and 2017.

The 30-year-old was part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad that challenged for the Premier League title on two occasions.

While Wimmer wasn’t a starter, he stepped up at vital moments over the two seasons as he covered for Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

Hugo Lloris was the main man between the sticks during this period and remained Tottenham’s captain.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 35-year-old has since been replaced by Guglielmo Vicario while Ange Postecoglou has named Son Heung-Min as Spurs’ new skipper.

But Wimmer was full of praise for Lloris while reminiscing about his time in North London.

Wimmer praises Lloris

Speaking to The Athletic, Wimmer praised Lloris for his leadership qualities and labelled the former Spurs captain a ‘very good guy’.

“He was a very good captain, he always knew when to push us,” he said. “And as a centre-back, he always tried to help you.

“He made my life easier because there was a lot of talking. He was a really good guy.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Lloris looked set to leave Tottenham over the summer after the club announced that he was free to explore transfer opportunities.

Of course, a move for the former France captain failed to materialise and he was eventually named in Postecoglou’s Premier League squad.

But the £12 million man is yet to make a single appearance for Spurs this season as Vicario continues to impress between the sticks.

It feels like a foregone conclusion that Lloris will head out the door over the next year, especially as his contract is set to expire next summer. But for the time being, it will only benefit the likes of Vicario to have an experienced goalkeeper around the place.