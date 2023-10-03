Kevin-Prince Boateng shares what will stop Arsenal winning the Premier League this season

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Kevin Prince Boateng has been pretty damning on Arsenal’s hopes of a title challenge this year.

Boateng was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s ‘FIVE’ and said that Arsenal still lack winners in their team.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The former Premier League man was debating the matter with the panel and refused to accept that any current Arsenal player had that experience.

Boateng said: “I don’t see you this year, maybe in two years because to win something you need winners.

“You know, that’s what I’ve learnt in the clubs, you need players who won big things because they know at the end of the day what it means to win something.”

Of course, this is a matter that is open for debate.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side mounted a strong title challenge for much of last season.

And it did seem that it was untimely injuries that saw Arsenal eventually miss out on the title to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

William Saliba has spoken about his belief that Arsenal would have won the league without the injury that ended his season.

Boateng says this Arsenal squad doesn’t have the know-how to win a title

Of course, Arsenal fans may point out another counter to Boateng’s argument.

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from City last summer, two players who have won titles.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

And whilst this is a young Arsenal team, it is littered with players that have had success.

Kai Havertz scored the winning goal in a Champions League final.

There clearly is some merit to Boateng’s argument, Arsenal did fall short of winning the title last season.

But fans will also protest that this Arsenal squad does have the sheer quality of a team capable of winning a title.

And Boateng’s argument will be put to the test when Arsenal face Manchester City on Sunday in an early title decider.