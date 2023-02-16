Kevin de Bruyne sends message to Arsenal fans on Instagram after Manchester City's win last night











Kevin de Bruyne was back to his best as Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 in last night’s huge title clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Belgian netted the opening goal of the game with a clever lob over Aaron Ramsdale, after a slack backpass from Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Tomiyasu was perhaps a surprise inclusion in Mikel Arteta’s usually settled team over Ben White and you have to say it did not really pay off.

Then de Bruyne set up the goal which really killed the game, from Erling Haaland to make it 3-1 and put City back on top of the league.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kevin de Bruyne message to Arsenal fans after Manchester City win

De Bruyne took to Instagram after the game to celebrate, and also to send a message to the Arsenal fans, who created a hostile atmosphere last night.

He wrote on his story about Gunners fans throwing plastic beer cups at him, with two pictures, captioned: “Beer anyone? Thanks.”

They were alongside one image of a beer cup being thrown down from the stands at him on a night where City reigned supreme in north London.

De Bruyne has been slightly in and out of the City team lately, with Pep Guardiola tinkering with his side in recent weeks.

Last night, he went in with a hugely ambitious 3-4-2-1 formation, and it got the job done, even though City did not dominate possession like they usually do.

De Bruyne was key to that and will now be looking to ensure City push on from here and take the title race away from Arsenal, although the Gunners have a game in hand and therefore control of the situation.