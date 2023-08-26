Kevin de Bruyne says Liverpool have a player who’s ‘got everything’ in his locker

Liverpool are preparing for another weekend of Premier League action as they look to make it two wins in a row.

The Reds are trying to start well to position themselves in the title mix with Manchester City and Arsenal this season, after last year’s slight dip in form.

Of course, City and Liverpool have been big rivals in the last few seasons, going to head to head on numerous occasions.

With that, comes a familiarity and respect when it comes to personnel and that’s not been lost on City’s Kevin de Bruyne it seems.

Speaking to Sky Sports, De Bruyne was asked to rank the best Premier League defenders right now. And the Belgian was under no illusions as to who his number one is when he selected Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk as the main man.

“Rolls Royce. He’s got everything. Obviously I known him well but he’s got right foot, speed, height, he’s a leader. Thiago Silva is amazing but I just think Virgil has that little bit more,” De Bruyne said.

Van Dijk’s slight dip in form at times last year coincided with Liverpool also not being at their best. The Dutchman will hope to be back to his best this season and in turn, winning trophies.

Van Dijk remains the top dog

The three players mentioned here are all good defenders but you have to say that Thiago Silva and Van Dijk are some way ahead of Lisandro Martinez.

Even then, Van Dijk is the main man really and has proven so over a number of seasons now. Put simply, Van Dijk’s form is key to Liverpool’s form and if he dips, then the Reds will dip.

In the end, if Van Dijk stays fit and in form, Liverpool have a chance. If not, then Jurgen Klopp is relying on players who simply aren’t at his level.