Kevin De Bruyne finds one word to describe Arsenal after Man City win the Premier League











Kevin De Bruyne labelled Arsenal an ‘incredible’ side after Manchester City won the Premier League title over the weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s men fell short at the final hurdle after leading the way for the majority of the campaign. Arsenal led by as much as eight points after 29 games played, but Manchester City went on a brilliant run to clinch the title.

Of course, the Gunners will rue dropping points against the likes of Southampton, West Ham and Brighton over the past few weeks.

But Kevin De Bruyne has told City’s official website that his side fully deserved to win their third Premier League in a row, while he also praised Arsenal for their efforts.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

De Bruyne says Arsenal were ‘incredible’

De Bruyne says Arsenal were brilliant this season, particularly during the earlier stages of the campaign.

“The league doesn’t lie – we were the best,” he said. “Arsenal were incredible – especially in the first part of the season. In the end though we deserve it, we came back, and we’ve won a lot of games.

“We like to win, and we’re never bored of it. We’ve won a lot in the past, but we want to win again and again.

“I’m sure the future will be the same. It’s incredible – to win three times in a row, it’s hard work. We deserve it.

“The hunger is there, the mentality is good, it’s a good group. We just want to play good football. Pep makes sure that the group stays hungry. The group is very humble.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arteta will be hugely disappointed after his side came so close to lifting the Premier League title.

But the Gunners have performed well above expectations this season and the future looks bright for Arteta’s young side.

The Spaniard will be fully aware of the need to strengthen his squad over the summer, particularly after qualifying for the Champions League once again.

If Arsenal manage to keep this talented bunch together while adding extra quality, there’s no reason they can’t go one better next season.

