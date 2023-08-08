Kevin Campbell has claimed that many people are ‘sleeping’ on Arsenal star Leandro Trossard ahead of the start of the new season.

The Gunners will go into the new campaign high on confidence after beating Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City to win the Community Shield on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta will have learnt a lot about some of his players from that game, especially Trossard, who is the biggest reason why they won. Campbell raved about him on The Highbury Squad.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kevin Campbell says ‘people are sleeping’ on Arsenal star Leandro Trossard

Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Hove Albion in January this year for £21 million plus add-ons (Football London).

The Belgian had a huge fallout with Roberto De Zerbi at the Amex, and he was desperate to leave. Many clubs wanted him, but Arsenal swooped in and won the race for his signature.

Everyone expected Trossard to be a backup and they were right. However, injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah gave him a run of games from the start, and he was magnificent.

In just 10 starts, he picked up 10 assists and scored a goal for Arsenal last season, and he has had a stunning pre-season as well. He even scored against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

This could be a big season for Trossard at Arsenal, and Campbell has backed him to score over 10 goals.

He said: “You know what? I think people are sleeping on Trossard this season already. He’s been one of the star men in pre-season but I just think he’s a wonderful footballer wherever we play him.

“I think he’s the one who could really make a difference to this Arsenal side is Trossard because last season, he had assists, he had a few goals, but I think he’s a double-digit goal-man and we’ve got to get him on into double digits.”

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

TBR View:

Leandro Trossard is a phenomenal football player, and Arsenal secured a huge bargain in January.

The Belgium international can play anywhere across the front three and also in attacking midfield. Mikel Arteta even deployed him in Granit Xhaka’s old role in pre-season, and he looked amazing.

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Jesus for the opening game of the season against Nottingham Forest this weekend, and we think Trossard deserves to start ahead of Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah.

The 28-year-old’s movement, intelligence and quick feet should help Arsenal unlock Forest’s defence, and it won’t surprise us at all if he manages to score again on Saturday.