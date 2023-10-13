Kevin Campbell says one Arsenal player works much harder than people think

Arsenal icon Kevin Campbell has rallied to the defence of Gunners summer signing Kai Havertz.

The Highbury cult hero – speaking on Curtis Shaw TV – says Havertz is nowhere as bad as he’s made out to be on social media.

Arsenal brought Havertz to the Emirates Stadium this summer, paying Chelsea a reported £65million for his services.

The 24-year-old has made 12 Gunners appearances to date, scoring once – from the penalty spot – and registering one assist.

Havertz’s low goal and assist tally has led to some criticism online.

However, Campbell insists that those who actually watch him at the Emirates see a hard-working player.

‘Continuity player’

“We want our £65million player to be ripping it up, but he isn’t, at the moment,” said Campbell.

“Offensively, we aren’t ripping it up, at the moment, so it’s going to take time.

“It seems like every bad ball he plays gets magnified.

“I have seen people make a lot more mistakes than Havertz and not get called out. That’s the life of a £65million signing at Arsenal.

“I have been at the ground. What happens at the ground to what happens on social media is very different.

“On social media, you would think that Kai Havertz is stinking the place out left, right and centre. Costing us week in and week out.

“He’s not. He does put a shift in. He is a continuity player. It’s just taking him longer to settle in what his manager wants him to do.”

Our view

Nowadays, if a big-money signing doesn’t instantly hit the ground running at his new club, the pressure from outside gets very intense very quickly.

Just a few years ago, Havertz was considered one of the best young players in the world. There’s obviously a player there, it’s just a matter of him getting used to things.

He struggled at Chelsea, but let’s face it, who hasn’t struggled there in recent years?

Arteta is no fool. So far, most of his decisions have worked out fine.

He got criticism for years for not throwing William Saliba at the deep end, but he was more than vindicated when the player returned to Arsenal after his loans and was absolutely superb.

Trust the process. Havertz will come good.