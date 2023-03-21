Kevin Campbell says it's 'incredible' how good Arsenal star has been











Kevin Campbell has expressed his admiration for how good Granit Xhaka has been this season, suggesting that the Arsenal midfielder’s form has been absolutely remarkable.

Of course, it is difficult to pick out a single member of Mikel Arteta’s side who has not stepped up this term. Arsenal are well on their way to getting their hands on the Premier League title for the first time in nearly two decades.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

And Granit Xhaka has been one of the biggest revelations. Certainly, Kevin Campbell – speaking to the Highbury Squad podcast – cannot quite believe how good the Swiss has been.

Campbell amazed by Granit Xhaka

Obviously, there were plenty of times when it seemed that Xhaka was past the point of no return at the Emirates. He struggled to silence his critics with his performances on the pitch. And the £30 million star made a number of costly mistakes. He was, of course, stripped of the captaincy at one stage.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But he has completed an unbelievable turnaround. Mikel Arteta has got something special out of the 30-year-old. He has actually already enjoyed the best season of his career when it comes to goals, with six already.

Xhaka has seemingly done the impossible and completely changed opinions of him. Campbell was full of praise for how he has played this season.

“Let’s be honest, his form has been absolutely remarkable. It’s incredible. Goals, I used to say he scores maximum two goals a season. Look now,” he told Highbury Squad.

It is going to be spoken about for years how Xhaka turned things around. Certainly, had Arsenal fans been told as he left the pitch against Crystal Palace several years ago that Xhaka would now be on the cusp of becoming a hero, they would have never believed it.

Full credit must go to Xhaka. But it is also yet another decision where Arteta has been completely vindicated when many, if not most, would have written him off.