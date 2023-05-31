Kevin Campbell says he'd love PL rival's top scorer at Arsenal; he'd cost £40m this summer











Kevin Campbell has suggested that he would be very pleased if Arsenal signed Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse this summer.

Campbell was speaking on the Highbury Squad podcast after being asked which players he would like the Gunners to target from the teams who have been relegated from the Premier League this year.

Of course, the bottom three this past season includes three pretty big clubs, with Leicester and Leeds joining Southampton on the final day. So there are some very decent players up for grabs.

Campbell would take Lavia and Ward-Prowse at Arsenal

Kevin Campbell was asked about which players he would take from the relegated sides. And immediately, he picked out two from the Saints squad he would like at the Emirates.

“If Arsenal went in and said ‘we’re going to try and take Lavia or Ward-Prowse from Southampton’, would anybody moan? Lavia’s that gifted, young midfielder. But Ward-Prowse is an England international; very, very good player,” he told the Highbury Squad.

“Never injured, and makes a difference. He scores goals. His set-pieces are incredible. So let’s just say we cherry-pick those out of Southampton, would anybody moan? I don’t think we would.”

Whoever gets Romeo Lavia is getting one of the most talented youngsters playing in the country right now. Meanwhile, James Ward-Prowse has been so consistent over the years.

He has still managed to score nine times in the top-flight this past term. And it is likely that Southampton would have been relegated a lot sooner had the 28-year-old not been there.

Arsenal will surely strengthen in the middle of the park this summer. A lack of depth in certain areas certainly appeared to hurt them as the season went on and they got closer and closer to getting their hands on the Premier League trophy.

Ward-Prowse is available for £40 million this summer. Perhaps that may be more than some sides will be prepared to pay. But he undoubtedly has the ability to repay that.

His game is about a lot more than set-pieces. But that is obviously the most impressive aspect of his game to many. And his success from dead-ball situations makes it easier to quantify the impact he has on the pitch.

As Campbell notes, few Arsenal fans should have many issues if Edu makes a move for the Southampton pair.