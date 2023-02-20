Kevin Campbell says Bukayo Saka completely carried Arsenal at Villa Park











Kevin Campbell has told TalkSPORT that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka carried Mikel Arteta’s side to victory at Villa Park on Saturday.

The Gunners picked up a 4-2 win over Aston Villa after a brilliant second-half performance.

Arsenal fell behind on two occasions in the first-half after goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho. Saka had levelled the scoring up with a stunning finish but Arteta’s men headed into the break 2-1 down.

They managed to bag three goals in the second-half after a much-improved display and Campbell believes Saka was the driving force behind the comeback.

Campbell says Saka carried Arsenal to Villa Park win

Speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, the former Gunners striker believes Saka is currently in with a shout for picking up the player of the season award.

“I agree [that Saka is player of the season so far]. I just think, especially when Arsenal went behind, you look at who really got a grip of this Arsenal team and carried them through, it was Saka with the equalising goal,” Campbell said.

“He got kicked to bits as well, but he keeps getting up, they strap him up, he keeps going and he has a real influence on the game.

“I know Marcus Rashford has been outstanding for Manchester United, but you look at what this Arsenal side have done and the star man has been Saka. The constant has been Saka over the past two to three seasons, so I’d say he’s right up there for a shout for player of the season.”

Arsenal sealed the three points thanks to crucial goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli, while Jorginho’s brilliant effort came off the back of Emiliano Martinez’s head for their third of the afternoon.

But Saka was a constant threat down the right-hand side and Campbell makes a great point that he really stepped up on Saturday.

The Gunners had been struggling to pick up results over the past couple of weeks and they will be hoping that they can get back on track after Saturday’s win.

