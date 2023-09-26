Kevin Campbell says Arsenal player who’s yet to start this season could get his chance now

Kevin Campbell has suggested that Emile Smith Rowe could now get his chance in the Arsenal side after recent injuries to key players.

Campbell has been speaking on the Highbury Squad and discussed Arsenal’s injury concerns after the North London Derby.

Declan Rice was forced off with a back injury in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham, while Leandro Trossard was also ruled out before the game.

Of course, Gabriel Martinelli is currently sidelined and it’s left Arsenal short of options on the left-hand side.

Mikel Arteta opted to put Gabriel Jesus on the left for Sunday’s game with Eddie Nketiah playing through the middle.

But the move didn’t quite work out as Arsenal looked way below their best going forward.

And Kevin Campbell thinks Emile Smith Rowe could get an opportunity over the coming weeks.

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency\Getty Images

Campbell on Smith Rowe

Speaking on the Highbury Squad, Campbell suggested it’s the right time for the likes of Smith Rowe to step up given Arsenal’s injury problems.

“This is what the big squad is for,” he said. “Now, Emile Smith Rowe who people think is hard done by, there is going to be an opportunity for you Emile.

“Go in there and take it, young man. We know he’s good enough.

“This is the type of headache we want the manager to have. Emile Smith Rowe in the team, buzzing.”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Smith Rowe is yet to start a single game under Arteta this season having been limited to appearances from the bench.

The 23-year-old has endured a difficult year after he barely featured last season too. But the Englishman was a key man for Arteta beforehand and many fans have been calling for him to get another opportunity in the side.

It remains to be seen whether or not Smith Rowe does come into the side following recent injuries to key players.

Arteta brought Reiss Nelson on before Smith Rowe over the weekend and also opted to play Jesus out wide.