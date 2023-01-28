Kevin Campbell reacts to reports Gabriel Martinelli will sign new Arsenal contract











Kevin Campbell has reacted to reports that Gabriel Martinelli is going to sign a new contract at Arsenal.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported before last night’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester City that the Brazilian was ready to commit his future to the club.

The Gunners lost the game 1-0 against their main title challenger on a night where both managers made changes at the Etihad Stadium.

For Sky Sports News, pundit Campbell had his say on the reports, underlining what a boost it would be to have Martinelli tied down.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Campbell on potential new Martinelli deal

He said: “News of Gabriel Martinelli’s new contract is huge for Arsenal. He went to the World Cup and since he came back he’s not skipped a beat, really.

“The team have gone on and won games. He’s been a livewire and a spark so to tie him down to a new contract is important. He’s one of three players who need to sign.

“Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are the other two so they’ve got to get that business done.”

Things have been going so well for Arsenal this season but the contract talks with Martinelli, Saka and Saliba have been dragging on in the background.

But there has never been any indication any of the trio see their future away from Arsenal, it is seemingly just a case of putting together the right package.

Martinelli looks like he will be the first one to put pen to paper and Arsenal fans will hope Saka and Saliba soon follow suit as they chase down that first Premier League title since 2004.