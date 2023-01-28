Kevin Campbell reacts as Arsenal try to sign Moises Caicedo











Kevin Campbell has reacted to Arsenal’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo from Brighton in the closing days of the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta said earlier this week that he wants a new midfielder this month with doubts over whether Mo Elneny can play again this term.

They are not going for a cheap cover option, and have put in a £60 million offer for Caicedo, which has been immediately rejected.

Caicedo has now asked to leave Brighton on social media, and Campbell told Sky Sports that the midfielder would be a good signing.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Campbell reacts to Arsenal’s Caicedo pursuit

He said: “For Arsenal to compete, they have to strengthen. That Thomas Partey position is key. Moises Caicedo is a good player who has proven himself for a couple of seasons now. Arsenal have to keep going.”

“I feel signing Moises Caicedo would be really good for Arsenal. He’s a young player who is very talented and knows the Premier League.

“I feel it’s one of the last spots in this Arsenal squad that fans and people are worried about if Thomas Partey got injured so they’re trying to address that situation.

“It’s going to be a tough run-in with Manchester City for the title but if they get the correct pieces in, they’ll give themselves a good chance. It was a clever initial bid but it’s difficult for Brighton to sell now.”

Arsenal’s interest has pushed Caicedo to go big and high-risk with his tactics to try and force through a sale and it remains to be seen whether it will pay off.

Brighton have no financial pressure to sell mid-season, although they have done business with Arsenal over Ben White and Leandro Trossard.

Imagine Arsenal added Caicedo and then Declan Rice to their midfield in consecutive transfer windows; that would be a huge statement of intent.