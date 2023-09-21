Kevin Campbell has taken to social media to praise Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard after his latest display for Arsenal.

Odegaard starred for Arsenal last night as he captained his side to a 4-0 win over PSV in the Champions League.

It was the Gunners’ first appearance in the competition since 2017 and Mikel Arteta’s men announced their return in style.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard got Arsenal off to a flyer as they both bagged with well-taken finishes inside the opening 20 minutes. Gabriel Jesus then got amongst the goals with another exceptional finish to give Arsenal a 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

Odegaard grabbed a deserved goal in the second half after he was central to Arsenal’s best moments in the game.

And Kevin Campbell has found two words to describe the Norwegian playmaker after his Champions League display on Wednesday evening.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Campbell on Odegaard

Campbell took to X and reacted to Odegaard’s display.

The former Arsenal man simply wrote: “Class captain,” alongside a series of emojis.

Odegaard has been exceptional for Arsenal over the past couple of years and it was fitting for him to put in such a display on his Champions League debut for the club.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has stepped up to the role of captain and become a real leader over the past year.

Of course, he will be hoping to lead Arsenal the major honours over the next couple of years after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last time out.

Arsenal seem to be on the right track to pick up major silverware and Odegaard will undoubtedly be central to any success they may have.