Kevin Campbell gives verdict on Rob Holding's form for Arsenal

Rob Holding has done fairly well since coming into the Arsenal side, and will start when they face Manchester City in that massive Premier League clash on Wednesday.

That is the view of Kevin Campbell, who was speaking on Highbury Squad ahead of the Gunners’ trip to the Etihad Stadium this week.

Of course, it feels like now or never for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s men have drawn their last three games in the Premier League. And that has handed the title initiative to Manchester City.

Kevin Campbell backs Rob Holding to start for Arsenal against Manchester City

It is Arsenal who seemingly have to win on Wednesday. The worry will be that they have conceded seven goals in their last three games, and nine goals in the five games William Saliba has missed.

For some, the recent run has highlighted the gulf between Saliba and Rob Holding. It certainly seems that the Gunners have found playing with a new-look back four much trickier.

But Campbell has leapt to the defence of the Englishman, seemingly suggesting that he is not particularly responsible for Arsenal’s current rut.

“Rob Holding is playing [against Manchester City]. Let me tell you now,” he told Highbury Squad.

“There’s always got to be a scapegoat, always. For whatever reason. And yeah, Rob Holding, just because of his history, and he’s not the same quality as Saliba, I think Rob Holding’s done alright. I’ll be honest with you, I think he’s done alright.”

Problem is not having Saliba, rather than picking Holding

If it is possible, it is not so much the fact that Rob Holding is not playing that is costing Arsenal, but rather the fact that William Saliba is not.

The Frenchman is just that good. He is a game-changer at the back. And his partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes is a key reason why Arsenal find themselves still at the summit of the Premier League table.

Holding was also coming in having not played a lot of football this season – which made his task much trickier.

Campbell is clearly confident that the 27-year-old can step up. Certainly, one colossal performance on Wednesday and Holding could secure a place in Arsenal folklore.