Kevin Campbell furious after hearing PGMOL response to 'crazy' VAR blunder at Arsenal











Kevin Campbell has been left furious after hearing what the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have done after the VAR blunder at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s men were denied a crucial three points on Saturday after being held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford.

The Gunners had taken the lead through Leandro Trossard just after the hour mark but were pegged back by a controversial equaliser from Ivan Toney.

Toney benefitted from a mistake by VAR as they completely missed Christian Norgaard’s position in the build-up to the goal. The midfielder appeared to be in an offside position before setting up the Brentford striker for the leveller.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The PGMOL has since stated: “PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday.

“Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed by PGMOL.” as relayed by The Telegraph.

But Campbell isn’t satisfied with the response and feels the mistakes boil down to ‘people not doing their job properly’.

Campbell furious over Arsenal VAR blunder

Speaking on Sky Sports News today, the former Arsenal striker reacted furiously to the PGMOL’s response.

“Great to know that there’s an apology, but what does that actually do? Because of all the eyeballs that are on, the VAR official has an assistant, what do they see?” Campbell said.

“If everybody else could see it, they should be able to. And more training? Come on. This is crazy stuff as far as I’m concerned. This is just people not doing their job properly, it’s as simple as that.

“Dermot [Gallagher] can dress it up as much as he likes, but it’s people not doing their job, that’s it.”

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Arteta was understandably frustrated after the game as his side missed out on a crucial two points in their bid for the Premier League title.

With Manchester City closing the gap on Arsenal over the weekend, the difference between a draw and a win could be massive for Arteta’s side come the end of the season.

VAR was brought in to provide more accurate decisions in the Premier League, while providing more clarity over the rules. But it seems to be creating more confusion than ever, as shown with some questionable decisions over the weekend.

Show all