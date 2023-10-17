Kevin Campbell delighted by Romano’s news on £50m Arsenal star this week

Kevin Campbell has suggested that it is fantastic news for Arsenal that Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Ben White hopes to sign a new contract soon.

Campbell was speaking on Highbury Squad after Romano reported on X on Monday that the Gunners are more than confident of reaching an agreement with the 26-year-old.

Ben White has proved to be an inspired signing for Mikel Arteta’s men. There was real concern amongst the Arsenal fans when the club spent big money to bring him in from Brighton.

In fact, he proved to be one of the first of many players to leave the Seagulls for big money. And he has definitely gone on to prove to be worth the £50 million outlay as he closes in on a century of appearances for Arsenal.

Kevin Campbell delighted as Arsenal close in on agreeing Ben White contract

White has shone at both centre-back and right-back. He has formed an outstanding partnership with Bukayo Saka down Arsenal’s right flank.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Arsenal have almost agreed an extension with the England international. And Kevin Campbell believes that that is fantastic news for the Gunners.

“Happy, happy, happy,” he told Highbury Squad. “Tie down all your good quality young players. Tie them down for long contracts. And these guys are only going to get better together.

“Ben White, do you remember many people questioned him at right-back? Really questioned him at right-back.

“But he has gone on from strength to strength and he has made that right-back spot his own. I think, because of his versatility, it will be great to see Jurrien Timber come back and, at times, we could mix and match – tie him down. Tie him down.”

Gunners a heavyweight on and off the pitch again

Arsenal are continuing to move forward. Supporters could have only dreamed of their side challenging for a title again when Arteta was coming under huge pressure in his first couple of years in charge.

But they are now a heavyweight on the pitch again. And they are acting like one off it also. Not only are they making such smart signings, but they are also ensuring that there is little speculation surrounding their key men.

Arsenal’s best players see no better place for themselves than the Emirates. And that is only going to help as they now look to take that next step.

White looks to be the next player to commit his future to the club. And you would not be surprised if Arsenal quickly move on to discussing another contract within the squad before the ink on White’s deal is dry.