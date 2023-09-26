Kevin Campbell defends £32m Arsenal player after Spurs display, says he wasn’t bad

Kevin Campbell found himself defending Oleksandr Zinchenko following Arsenal’s disappointing draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Campbell was speaking on the ‘Highbury Squad’ podcast and found the time to give some Arsenal players credit.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Along with Zinchenko, Campbell also praised William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, his praise for Zinchenho didn’t go down too smoothly.

Campbell said: “I think some credit should go around for [William] Saliba, for Gabriel [Magalhaes].

“I thought [Oleksandr] Zinchenko did fine, I thought he did.

Campbell was then questioned on his Zinchenko comment by host Sophie Nicolaou, who thought the opposite about the Arsenal man.

He protested: “Yes I did, I thought he did fine.”

Zinchenko isn’t necessarily a player who has been mentioned too much since the North London derby.

However, the Ukrainian did fail to have his usual influence in possession.

Arsenal struggled to dominate the ball as a whole.

And the usual concerns existed over Zinchenko’s defending down the left.

Campbell didn’t think Zinchenko was a problem for Arsenal

Of course, this may have been the exact kind of game Mikel Arteta signed Jurrien Timber for.

Although now injured, Timber looked like a more defensively robust version of Zinchenko in his brief performances.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Timber could invert similarly to the £32m Ukraine international but was then better at heading towards his own goal.

Losing the Dutchman must still be a huge frustration to Mikel Arteta.

And perhaps the likes of Kevin Campbell would be reviewing a different outcome if Arsenal had Timber available alongside Zinchenko.

Moreover, when discussing Arsenal’s options at left-back it’s impossible to not mention Kieran Tierney.

The Scot is now strutting his stuff for Real Sociedad in Spain and Arsenal fans may still feel a mistake was made letting him go.

It’s certainly a curious situation.

Nonetheless, as Campbell rightly points out, Arsenal do still have an excellent option available in Zinchenko – even if it wasn’t his finest afternoon on Sunday.