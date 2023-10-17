Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal could sign £60m star in January to partner Jesus

Kevin Campbell has suggested that he would love for the rumours concerning Arsenal eyeing Ivan Toney to be true, and even thinks that he can play in a front two with Gabriel Jesus.

Campbell was speaking on Highbury Squad after being asked about the links which suggest that the Gunners are considering a move for the Brentford star in January.

Ivan Toney has not kicked a ball this season. Yet, his name has rarely been out of the transfer gossip pages. And the Gunners are one of the teams eyeing the 27-year-old.

Kevin Campbell excited for Arsenal to target Ivan Toney

Reports from the Daily Mirror claimed that Toney is Arsenal’s number one target for January. Brentford however, want at least £60 million for the striker.

Arsenal have the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. And the Mirror’s report noted that the Gunners may have to move players on to fund a move for the England international. So some may be wondering if Toney would be worth the risk given how long it has been since he last played.

However, Kevin Campbell believes that Arsenal should indeed make a move – and suggested that his arrival could lead to a change in how Mikel Arteta uses Gabriel Jesus.

“I think the rumours should be true. If we’re honest and we look at our squad, maybe at the top end of the pitch is where we could do with that alternative as many people have said over the years,” he told Highbury Squad.

“We know Kai Havertz can play up there. But somebody of Ivan Toney’s stature, power, and he’s got something to prove as well. That’s the other thing which I like. He’ll have something to prove. He knows Arsenal, he likes Arsenal. He has great banter with the Arsenal fans, doesn’t he.

“Do you know what, I wouldn’t be surprised if Mikel Arteta threw a wrinkle into our game where Ivan Toney and Jesus play together as a front two.”

Striker could be the difference-maker for Mikel Arteta

It will be interesting to see how Toney fares upon his return to the game. He has obviously spent several months on the sidelines due to suspension. And there are no guarantees that he will be able to rediscover his best form once he is back.

Arsenal may keep that in mind, particularly if they are going to have to spend at least £60 million to bring him to the Emirates.

But that may prove to be a bargain if he finds his best form again. He has scored 33 goals in two years in the Premier League, including 20 last season.

Adding a striker with that kind of strike-rate could be the difference as Arsenal challenge for the Premier League title again this year.