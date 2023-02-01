Kevin Campbell backs Jorginho to be a success at Arsenal











Kevin Campbell has told Sky Sports News (broadcast on 31/1; 19:10) that he is a fan of Arsenal signing Jorginho on the final day of the January transfer window, suggesting that he is someone who can step in for Thomas Partey.

The Gunners did manage to address the one major remaining concern within the squad before the deadline passed. However, it was an unexpected name who came in to fill the void.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

After plenty of speculation linking the Premier League leaders with Moises Caicedo, it was reported on Monday that Arsenal were eyeing a shock move for Jorginho.

Kevin Campbell backs Jorginho to do well with Arsenal

The Italian has been incredibly successful while at Chelsea. However, it is fair to say that it has been an incredibly disappointing campaign at Stamford Bridge. And Jorginho is one of the players who has not been at his best.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal also do not have the best record when it comes to signing players from Chelsea in recent years. So it seemed that a number of supporters were worried that the deal for Jorginho, and not another player, would potentially scupper their title challenge.

However, Campbell is much happier with the move. He believes that the 31-year-old has the potential to be a really clever signing for Mikel Arteta’s men.

“I like it, I know a lot of the fan base is thinking another Chelsea player etc, but he’s experienced, he’s smart, he’s a good user of the ball and he’s somebody who can sit at the base of the midfield if Thomas Partey isn’t there or isn’t playing and dictate the play. That’s what Arsenal have lacked. Elneny usually comes in and does a good job, Lokonga hasn’t been the signing that everybody thought he could be and develop into so getting some more experience in that midfield is important,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Right now, when you look at 18 months, Arsenal have big ambitions and he’s a proven Champions League player. Good business.”

Gunners fans may soon have better idea whether they’ll regret January move

The worried Arsenal fans will probably only start to relax once they have seen Jorginho play alongside his new teammates.

But there is reason to be optimistic. Arsenal have got so much right in the market in the last few windows. And there have been some initially contentious decisions along the way.

So if Arteta and Edu wanted Jorginho, you surely have to trust that he could prove to be an inspired addition over the coming months.