Kevin Campbell amazed by impact £32m signing has had at Arsenal











Kevin Campbell has heaped praise on Oleksandr Zinchenko and suggested that so many of the Arsenal squad have improved because they play alongside him.

The Gunners have made so many smart signings in the last couple of years. But the £32 million deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko has been one of the real game-changers for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Certainly, Kevin Campbell has told the Highbury Squad podcast that Arsenal have an incredibly unique player in their ranks in the Ukrainian international.

Zinchenko arrived after struggling to hold down a regular spot in the Manchester City side. He had previously shown his talent. But he had been unable to take that next step.

Campbell amazed by Zinchenko impact at Arsenal

Arsenal have provided him that platform. He has had such a significant impact on the side – even when he has not actually been out on the pitch.

And reflecting on his move to the Emirates, Campbell suggested that Zinchenko really has been a transformative signing for the Premier League leaders.

“Let me just say this, I have never in my time in football seen a left-back pop up on the right-hand side and play balls through to the right winger to go through and score like Zinchenko did against Everton,” he told Highbury Squad.

“He just goes where he can impact the game. And Mikel Arteta trusts him, you can see that the team trusts him to get the job done. We’ve seen Xhaka improve when he’s there, we’ve seen Martinelli improve when he’s there, we’ve seen Jesus have a good game when he’s there, we’ve seen Partey dovetail perfectly with him in that centre of midfield. What a player.”

Manchester City must rue decision to sell

Manchester City must be ruing the decision to let him go. Clearly, he is an amazing footballer. But he seems to have driven standards up.

And that mentality has led to Arsenal threatening to knock the Cityzens off the summit of the English game.

Certainly, few signings in the current Arsenal squad have probably proved to be better value for money – and that is really saying something. The club have got so little wrong in the market in the last two seasons.

Both Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko could win the Premier League for a third year running this season. No accolade would arguably be more fitting given what the pair have given to Arsenal on and off the pitch since arriving in the summer.