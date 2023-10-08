Kevin Campbell admits he’s been so impressed by 22-year-old Tottenham player this season

Kevin Campbell has suggested that he has been really impressed by Micky van de Ven this season, insisting that he has been a really good signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Campbell was speaking on the Football Daily podcast after Spurs went to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Luton on Saturday.

Micky van de Ven has made a brilliant start to life in the Premier League. Tottenham parted with a hefty sum to bring him in during the most recent window. And there was plenty of pressure on his shoulders given the problem Spurs had last season.

Few could have imagined just how his partnership with Cristian Romero would blossom so quickly. The pair seem to have played together for a lot longer than just a couple of months.

Kevin Campbell lauds Micky van de Ven after Tottenham win

And it was van de Ven who scored the only goal as Tottenham left Kenilworth Road with all three points on Saturday.

Kevin Campbell obviously has his connections with their North London neighbours. But he admitted that he cannot help but be an admirer of the 22-year-old Tottenham defender.

“No, I am impressed with him,” he told Football Daily.

“Like I said, Tottenham, the way they’ve played, they’re not as leaky at the back. Balls getting put into the box and he’s there, dominant in the air. That’s the other thing because Luton will challenge you physically as the manager said. They did challenge them. There were some strong players up front for Luton.

“But I thought Romero and van de Ven dealt with all the balls in the box diligently. He’s quick on the ground as well, van de Ven. So he doesn’t get beat for pace. I think it’s another good pick-up by Spurs.”

Spurs squad has so much potential

It is scary to think of how good van de Ven could potentially become. He does not turn 23 until April next year. And yet, he is arguably proving to be one of the best defenders in the Premier League already.

It is important to not get carried away. Cristian Romero alongside him saw his form fall off a cliff last year. That came out of nowhere. And that should perhaps act as a warning to the younger players who currently look so good under Ange Postecoglou.

But Tottenham are not getting carried away. It is clear that there are still plenty of things for Spurs to work on. They do lack depth in a number of areas. And on another day, they could have been punished for failing to take their chances.

But there is definitely the quality and the potential there for Tottenham to achieve something very special over the coming years.