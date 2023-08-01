Tottenham Hotspur are, understandably, being very quiet about the Harry Kane situation.

Spurs’ star striker could be on his way out of the club in the coming weeks, and, as you can imagine, there has been radio silence from Spurs’ end.

Kane has not been available for interview, Tottenham aren’t broaching the matter publicly and Ange Postecoglou has straight-batted any questions from the media.

According to Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, it was tough to get any information about Kane out of Spurs while on the pre-season tour, but there was one word people kept using to describe the situation – ‘delicate’.

Kane situation delicate

Gold shared what he’s been hearing about Kane.

“He was never put up for interview after matches or any of the events, which is a shame for us, but the word that kept being said about the Harry Kane situation was ‘delicate’ and that was it. That sums it up well really. Nobody knows which way it will go because it’s down to Bayern to put down the bid that will make them start talking and Harry can’t say he wants to leave like Hugo Lloris did because it’s a different situation,” Gold said.

Delicate

To say that the Kane situation is delicate is an understatement.

The greatest player in the club’s history is in the midst of making a decision on his future, this is more than delicate.

This may well be the biggest moment in Tottenham’s modern history as Kane decides whether or not he will stay on at the club or leave them behind.

This is a huge crossroads in the history of Tottenham, and what happens next could shape the club’s future for years to come.