Keown shocked by what Jim White said off air about Bukayo Saka











Martin Keown has leapt to the defence of Bukayo Saka after what talkSPORT presenter Jim White said about the Arsenal star off air on Monday.

Saka has rightly been receiving plaudits from all angles after England’s victory over Ukraine on Sunday. The 21-year-old scored one and set up another as Gareth Southgate’s side enjoyed a perfect start to Euro 2024 qualification.

It should have come as no surprise to see Bukayo Saka steal the show. The Arsenal starlet has been outstanding, even by his standards, in the Premier League this season. He obviously became the first player to reach double figures for goals and assists this term.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But it seems that he is somehow still coming in for criticism. Saka has won a lot of fouls this season. Unsurprisingly, he is in the top 10 for the most fouled players in the Premier League, according to Whoscored.

Keown baffled by what Jim White said about Bukayo Saka

However, some believe that Saka does not do enough to stay on his feet.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Keown revealed while on talkSPORT that White had criticised Saka while off air. And the former Gunners star suggested that he could not be more wrong about the youngster.

“He’s a wonderful player, great young man. Highly intelligent. The assist for Harry Kane, he knows exactly where Harry Kane is going to be. Martinelli’s been fed all season with those types of crosses,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s like granite as well, Jim. You just said to me off air, ‘why does he keep going down all the time?’ Which I couldn’t believe the comment, by the way.

“That’s because people are putting him there. Most people wouldn’t be getting up either. He’s made of granite. He’s tough.”

It is really unfair to question whether Saka goes to ground too easily. Presumably, White was just as critical of Harry Kane when the striker seemed to already be on his way down inside the penalty area before receiving any contact in the early stages of the same game.

Saka gets extremely rough treatment. There are so many full-backs who struggle to cope with the Arsenal star. Instead, they resort to kicking him.

Perhaps there are occasions when he does anticipate contact. But you would imagine that most players with his ability expect that kind of treatment.

And if he is getting kicked, he surely has every right to make the most of any contact there is as sometimes, it is the only way to make the officials completely aware of what he is dealing with.