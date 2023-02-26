Keith Downie shares what he's seen on Wembley way involving Newcastle and Manchester United fans











Keith Downie has been giving updates from Wembley ahead of Newcastle taking on Manchester United this afternoon.

London has been turned into a sea of black and white already overnight. A huge following from Tyneside and beyond is expected in the capital to cheer on Newcastle.

For Manchester United, meanwhile, it’s just another day at Wembley, albeit a chance for Erik ten Hag to secure a first trophy.

However, speaking live on Sky Sports this morning, regular Newcastle reporter Downie says that, as yet, there’s not a single Man United fan to be seen among a swathe of Newcastle supporters.

“I just took a walk down Wembley way in the last half an hour and as I said there, Newcastle fans everywhere, I’ve not even seen a Manchester United fan. I think the MET Police said in the last few hours there could be up to 100,000 Newcastle supporters in London this weekend, with only 32-33,000 with tickets,” Downie said.

“They just want to be as close to the action as possible so they can cheer their team on to silverware because that drought has gone on too long.”

TBR’s View: Newcastle will have the neutrals support against Manchester United in cup final

There’s no doubting that the majority of neutral fans will want Newcastle to win this. Beyond all the money and controversy of the PIF takeover, this is a club with a passionate fanbase who have only ever wanted to taste a bit of success.

This is Eddie Howe’s chance to put himself in the history books. Yes, some might say it’s only the League Cup. But winning trophies can breed a mentality at a club and this feels massive for Newcastle.

As Downie says, the fans are doing their part. Now, then, it’s over the to Newcastle players to do the business.