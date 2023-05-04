‘Keeps getting mentioned’: Journalist says he keeps being told ‘very good’ Arsenal ace may sign for Newcastle











Kieran Tierney could sign for Newcastle this summer according to Liam Kennedy.

The journalist was speaking about Tierney’s future on NUFC Matters, and he said that the left-back keeps getting mentioned to him as a player who could sign for the Magpies.

Now, the reporter stated that he isn’t saying that this is a done deal, but he is continuously being told that the defender could well end up at St James’ Park and that this rumour appears to have some legs to it.

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Tierney to Newcastle

Kennedy shared what he knows about Tierney.

“The one name that keeps getting mentioned to me by people in the know is Kieran Tierney. I’m not saying it’s going to happen. I remember situations like this, I was briefed last year to a certain extent about James Tarkowski, and that was never anywhere close, but Tierney seems to have legs,” Kennedy said.

“A very good player, don’t be clouded by his injury record, his injury record for me, speaking to people who know him, he was flogged as a kid, I was there at his debut in Dundee and from that moment he was flogged by Celtic from 17 to when he got his big move, 50 games a season.”

Great fit

This is exactly the type of signing Newcastle need to be making this summer. He’s a top-class player with a point to prove who won’t unsettle the squad.

With all due respect to Dan Burn, left-back is currently Newcastle’s problem position, but Tierney’s arrival would solve that problem with one fell swoop.

Just imagine how dangerous Newcastle could be in the wide areas with both Tierney and Kieran Trippier on either flank, this has the potential to be something special.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on heading into the summer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

