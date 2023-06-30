‘Keep an eye’: Rafa Benitez is now intrigued by the possibility of signing £32m player off Spurs – journalist

The latest news from journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon could depart this summer transfer window.

The Tottenham defender has not had the best of careers at the club so far. This was summed up by him going out on loan to Atletico Madrid last season.

Now, with new manager Ange Postecoglou at the club, players like Reguilon could be given a second chance to impress.

Despite this, the latest from Jacobs suggests that the player could still be on the move during the next couple of weeks.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Rafa Benitez keen to sign Tottenham’s Reguilon

The future of the defender is uncertain. Due to this, it is good to hear an update from a journalist on what could happen. It looks like he is attracting interest.

Jacobs was speaking on the Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin YouTube channel. He said: “There isn’t that much interest from Atleti to make that deal permanent. I have heard there is one or two other clubs who are looking. One to keep an eye on could be Celta Vigo.

“I know Rafa Benitez is quite intrigued to see whether anything is possible and he’s just taken the job there.”

This is big news as it looks like he could definitely depart this summer. It will be a tricky situation for Spurs. They spent a reported £32million to sign him in the first place and it will be very hard to recoup this money.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Reguilon is a good player and definitely has some qualities, but it feels like Spurs is perhaps too big for him at this current time.

It would be best for the club to try and recoup some of the money for him so that they can build a better defence for next season.