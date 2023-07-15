‘Keep an eye’: Journalist drops new name into hat as Liverpool eye Fabinho replacements

Liverpool will be looking for a replacement for Fabinho in the coming weeks, with reports suggesting the Brazilian is off to Saudi Arabia.

The midfielder is set to leave Liverpool for a big fee of around £40m and has been left out of the pre-season tour squad.

That has fuelled rumours of Liverpool now needing yet another midfield signing to replace him. And with Jordan Henderson’s future also not sorted, the Reds have work to do.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

A host of names have been linked with a move to Anfield. But speaking on his YouTube channel this morning, Liverpool journalist Neil Jones has said that Benfica’s Florentino Luis is a name that Liverpool fans should keep an eye on.

“A name I would urge you to look out for is Florentino Luis who plays for Benfica. I think he’s one who could come into contention. He’s a very Fabinho-type player, defensive midfielder, gets about the pitch, gets his foot in. If Liverpool are looking for a like for like replacement, then they could do a lot worse than look at Luis,” Jones said.

“So, just keep an eye on that name. I’ve not heard of anything moving on that one right now but it’s certainly one I’d keep in mind.”

One to watch

Described on Breaking The Lines as a midfielder who is an ‘aggressive presser of the ball’ among other things, it certainly seems like Luis is a player who suits Klopp and Liverpool.

We know Liverpool have done business with Benfica before as well so the relationship is there for the club.

This is a new name for Liverpool fans to keep tabs on as well. It will certainly be interesting to see who the Reds do go for, and whether or not Luis is a name that gathers momentum.