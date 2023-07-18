Moussa Diaby could still end up at Newcastle through the backdoor.

The French winger has been linked with the Magpies for 12 months now, and PIF are finally making their move for the Bayer Leverkusen star.

However, PIF aren’t trying to sign Diaby for Newcastle, they’re trying to sign him for Al-Nassr as a part of their Saudi recruitment drive.

Although, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, it is worth keeping an eye out for a loan move to Newcastle after a move to Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Diaby to Newcastle on loan potentially

Bailey spoke about the ‘exciting’ winger.

“They are trying to sign him again, but not for Newcastle this time, for Al-Nassr. People are speculating if we can see Diaby at Newcastle via Al-Nassr and we had Howe confirming over the weekend that loan deals from Saudi were being discussed at the club,” Bailey said.

“Of all the players who have gone there, this is the first genuine Newcastle target who could be going to Saudi, I still believe the player wants to go to Aston Villa, they are favourites. Diaby doesn’t really fit into what’s going on with Saudi, he’s 24, very young, a French international, this is one to keep an eye on it really is, if Al-Nassr get this one over the line, keep an eye on it.”

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Smart

This would be quite a clever way to get a very expensive player through the door.

A move to Saudi then a loan to Newcastle would allow the Magpies to circumvent FFP rules.

Of course, other Premier League clubs may have something to say about this if it were to happen, but, as of right now, there’s seemingly no rulings in place stopping Newcastle from circumnavigating FFP in this way.

Whether this would be good for the game is up for debate, but Newcastle only need to focus on themselves.