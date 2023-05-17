'Keep an eye': 50-year-old boss is now 'extremely keen' to become Tottenham manager - journalist











Brendan Rodgers is extremely keen to become Tottenham Hotspur manager and may be a name to keep an eye on as Spurs continue their search for Antonio Conte’s successor.

That is according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was writing for Caught Offside as Tottenham remain on the hunt for their next manager.

It is fair to say that, once again, it has not been an impressive search. And there are some obviously popular names who no longer appear to be in the running for the role.

Rodgers very keen on Tottenham job

With that, it may evoke memories of the hunt in 2021 which led to Nuno Espírito Santo getting the gig. That decision proved to be a poor one, with Nuno not lasting long.

Spurs fans will still be hoping that they can land a marquee target. But there remains plenty of other names in the frame, including Brendan Rodgers.

And Jacobs has suggested that Rodgers would jump at the chance to come in at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I would also still keep an eye on Brendan Rodgers, who might not be a popular choice given where he left Leicester, but he’s another manager who is the right kind of fit,” he told Caught Offside.

“Rodgers is extremely keen on the role but it’s up to Spurs now. His time at Liverpool means he’s well used to challenging for the Champions League, and he was only just denied top four finishes in back-to-back seasons on the final day with Leicester.”

Spurs fans will be underwhelmed

Rodgers would land on his feet if Spurs turned to him. He was most recently sacked by Leicester as the Foxes failed to get themselves out of trouble. And relegation now looks to be on the cards for the side he has left behind.

He did do a very good job for much of his spell at the King Power Stadium. And he has a self-confidence which means that he would relish the chance to move on with Tottenham.

But it would not be an impressive statement from Spurs ahead of what appears to be such a crucial summer for the club.