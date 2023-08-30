West Ham United have done a brilliant job in terms of rebuilding their midfield after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The Hammers have signed the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohamed Kudus to fill the void left behind by Rice, and they may not be finished yet.

Indeed, according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Debrief, West Ham may still have one more trick up their sleeve.

According to Jacobs, you have to keep an eye on West Ham in the race to sign Conor Gallagher in the final days of the transfer window as his Chelsea situation continues to be uncertain.

Watch out for West Ham

Jacobs shared what he knows about the £40m player.

“Conor Gallagher is in the same boat but with more minutes. That may mean he stays at Chelsea, but just keep a little eye on West Ham. I know we’ve spoken about West Ham and McTominay, he can get box-to-box, he can score goals and he can be more disciplined as well, that might be a possibility at the end of the window,” Jacobs said.

Icing on the cake

This would be a brilliant way to cap off what has been a fantastic transfer window from West Ham.

The east London club started slowly, but once they got into the swing of things, they’ve made some fantastic signings, and Gallagher would be the icing on the cake.

He’d perfectly complement the players already at the club, and he’d give the Hammers incredible depth in midfield as they embark on another European campaign this season.

This one may not be easy to do, but if West Ham can get this one over the line, they may well have won the transfer window.