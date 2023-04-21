Karl Hein impresses Arsenal coaches in training ahead of Southampton











Arsenal are preparing for their big game with Southampton tonight as they look to pile the pressure on Manchester City.

City are in FA Cup semi-final action this weekend meaning the Gunners can ramp up the ante on Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of their crucial clash next week. Arsenal know nothing but a win over the Saints will do.

Of course, preparation for the game is underway as normal for Mikel Arteta and his team. Key to that prep is doing the right things in training and as usual, the Arsenal squad have been hard at work.

Inclusion

One of the facets to Arsenal training with Arteta in charge is the inclusion of young players. A number of talented teenagers have been involved all year long. And this week, young goalkeeper Karl Hein was among those to be involved at first-team level.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Hein, 21, has featured regularly throughout the campaign with Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner. And in the latest Arsenal training video released by the club, Hein can be seen impressing the Arsenal coaches.

In a training drill designed to test goalkeeper reactions, Hein produces a couple of fine stops from close range which draw the praise from the coaching staff and the onlooking Ramsdale and Turner.

Certainly, it seems Hein is not fazed by the idea of taking part in full training.

TBR’s View: Karl Hein one for Arsenal to develop

The problem for Hein really is that Aaron Ramsdale is still so young himself that unless he suffers a massive dip in form, it doesn’t look like there’s much way into the first-team for him.

However, Hein is clearly a capable young goalkeeper and little clips of him impressing like this are nice to see.

Key for Hein now will be his next steps. A loan move might beckon at some point, or, he might fancy he can oust Turner as number two to Ramsdale.