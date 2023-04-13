Karim Benzema stat comparison with Tottenham star Richarlison is damning











A statistic comparing Real Madrid star Karim Benzema with Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison is one which the Brazilian star will not want to see.

The striker moved to Spurs in the summer of 2022 for around £60 million, and he came with a lot of hype and expectation.

He moved from Everton, where he managed 53 goals in 152 appearances. He also picked up 14 assists as well. The 25 year old is still highly regarded at the club.

His first season at Spurs has not been great. It has been filled with inconsistency, a lack of starts, injuries and a sacked manager.

Damning statistic highlights Richarlison’s poor season at Tottenham

Following Real Madrid’s easy first leg win over Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final, a statistic has been revealed. The stat involves Real Madrid star Karim Benzema and Richarlsion.

The stat, posted on Twitter by @CBSSportsGolazo has revealed that Benzema has the same amount of goals against Premier League sides as Richarlison over the last two seasons.

Since the start of last season, both Richarlison and Benzema have managed 11 goals against Premier League sides. Damning, given Benzema is only able to play against English clubs in the Champions League. He scored seven in five games last season against Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool. Four, this time around.

Since joining Spurs, Richarlison has only managed two goals for Spurs. These goals have only come in the Champions League, meaning that he has not scored a single Premier League goal.

This is a massively worrying statistic, especially when Richarlison joined the club for such a huge fee. No doubt the North London side will want the Brazilian to massively improve in front of goal.

