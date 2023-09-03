Karim Adeyemi reacts on Instagram to Liverpool player’s moment of brilliance against Aston Villa

Karim Adeyemi was amongst those to laud Dominik Szoboszlai on social media after the Liverpool midfielder scored a stunning opening goal in the win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Szoboszlai took to Instagram after helping the Reds to their third win in their first four games of the new Premier League season.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

It is already becoming abundantly clear that Dominik Szoboszlai was an amazing signing for Liverpool in the summer. The Hungarian was a surprise addition when the move to Anfield was announced. But he is quickly establishing himself as a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Adeyemi lauds Szoboszlai after Liverpool win

And he has opened his account for his new club – in some style too. Szoboszlai opened the scoring inside three minutes against the Villans with a delicious strike, rifling the ball into the far side of the net after a Liverpool corner evaded everyone.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It was a stunning strike from the 22-year-old, who has made such a promising start to life on Merseyside.

Certainly, he has been one of the Reds’ standout players at the very start of this season. And the early signs suggest that he is going to be a vital player for years to come for Liverpool.

Szoboszlai has taken to Instagram following the win. And amongst those to reply was Adeyemi, who played alongside the midfielder at Red Bull Salzburg…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Szoboszlai Dominik (@szoboszlaidominik) View Instagram Post

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Players will have gone for a lot more money in the summer. But it does appear that signing Szoboszlai will prove to be brilliant value for money for Liverpool.

He is already proving to be incredibly important to this new Liverpool side Klopp is building. And remarkably, he should only get better from here as he gains more experience and the midfield grows together.